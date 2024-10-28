Explore the easiest way of sending money from Europe to Nigeria with Profee.com. We prepared a guide so you can learn about affordable transfers and enjoy a stress-free experience. Are you ready?

The UK, Italy, Germany, Spain, and France are among the top 10 countries with the most prominent Nigerian population. The fact that half of the list consists of European countries (plus the UK) says a lot. Many of the Nigerians abroad search for a helping hand to securely transfer money back home. No one wants to become a victim of fraud and scam when sending support to the family or dealing with business transfers. That’s why today we’re talking about Profee — possibly the best app to send money from Europe to Nigeria. Let’s find out what’s so good about it and how to transfer money from Europe to Nigeria.

Supporting close once back home is costly

Have you ever wondered how to send money from Europe to Nigeria? A lot of migrants have. Expats send, on average, €63 billion per year from the European Union back home. At the same time, the average cost of sending remittances is 6.28%. People must support their loved ones, but need to find a way of sending money from Europe to Nigeria without spending a fortune on fees and losing money. Good news, there’s one like that.

Profee is made for the people

The service is created to provide the most flawless and cost-effective transfers from Europe and the UK. With 0% fees and a special promo exchange rate for the first transfer, it should be treated as the best app to send money from Europe to Nigeria. Profee cares about you. Save money, not lose them.

How to send money from Europe to Nigeria with Profee

Profee created a customer-friendly interface, so you’ll understand how to transfer money from Europe to Nigeria in several minutes. In this article, we cover the main steps.

Register

To get started with Profee, you’ll have to sign up and create an account. This straightforward process only requires your mobile number and email, allowing you to sign up in minutes. Once registered, you can immediately send up to €1,000 annually, enabling quick access to the service without waiting for approval. Profee made it easy to understand how to send money from Europe to Nigeria.

How to send money to Nigeria

Decide on the transfer amount

Plan your budget in euros? Pick this currency as the sending one. Your family told you they need 800,000 Nigerian nairas? Then, type it in the Profee’s calculator and see the conversion. Profee will show the exact amount of the transfer — no hidden fees or fluctuations in the exchange rate. This level of clarity ensures you’re fully aware of the costs involved, making the entire process smooth and transparent. You won’t have to worry about how to send money from Europe to Nigeria beneficially anymore.

Send funds, you’re almost done

Input the recipient’s bank account details. Choose a payment option – your card issued in the EU, Google or Apple Pay in the app, or your European bank account. No more struggling and searching for how to transfer money from Europe to Nigeria safely.

Confirm and relax

From your side, that’s it. Three simple steps and money went to your loved ones.

Click confirm, and…the end! In minutes, the person on the other side will receive your support and be able to buy themselves whatever they like, pay for services and more. Profee ensures that your money is transferred smoothly. Download the best app to send money from Europe to Nigeria and start making transfers today.

Moreover, Profee’s customer support has your back and will help you find an answer. Don’t be afraid to contact them when needed.