The Japanese government is set to support North East Development Commission (NEDC) in strengthening its recovery and peace building efforts in North-East region ravaged by terrorism.

Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Matsunaga Kazuyoshi disclosed this yesterday in Abuja during a courtesy visit to the commission alongside the Country Representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Kazuyoshi noted that JICA would plan and implement activities in line with the NEDC master plan, adding that the “embassy expects early completion” of the plan.

The envoy said the consulate would continue to support activities based on the NEDC roadmap as the focal organisation responsible for assessing, coordinating and harmonising all development initiatives of the North East.

Noting that the Japanese government expects to witness sustainable development of North-East states in the future, the Ambassador assured of support from Japanese companies in the recovery of North East in the future.

In his remarks the managing director, NEDC, Mohamed Alkali, said that about $75m would be needed to carry out immediate recovery and resettlement activities and projects in the Northeast following the havoc inflicted on the region by insurgents.

He disclosed that the master plan is 97 per cent ready for validation.

Alkali said that the plan has about 10 pillars, including agriculture, education, health, and entrepreneurship.

He added that it was crucial for the Japanese Government to continue to support the commission’s activities based on the NED