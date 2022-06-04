As the 2023 Population and Housing Census gathers momentum, the National Population Commission (NPC) has organised a training of trainers workshop on identifying and mapping of special populations for the exercise..

The special populations include:, homeless household, homeless persons, nomadic households, transient persons, migrant fishermen, migrant farmers, mobile hunters, refugees/internally displaced persons (IDPs) among others.

Chairman of NPC, Hon Nasir Isa Kwarra, while declaring the workshop open in Mararaba, Nasarawa State yesterday, explained that the commission would identify the locations of special populations to ensure that adequate planning is made for their enumeration during the census.

Kwarra noted that it is critical that all members of these groups be identified on time wherever they are, and their locations mapped and geo-referenced into the national frame.

The NPC boss noted, however, that the enumeration of special populations usually constitutes a significant challenge in censuses, due to the unique nature of their settlement, occupation or other characteristics that make them special compared to regular or institutional populations.

He added that identifying and mapping the location of these special populations is also crucial as the exercise provides important socio-cultural and qualitative information that would facilitate planning for publicity, logistics and appropriate procedure for the enumeration of the group.

Kwarra stated that the data expected from this project include, the location of special populations within the localities in all LGAs of the country, the daily activities of the groups, their movement patterns and migratory intentions as it affects community participation in the census.

Other data, according to him are the preferred sources of information and communication, existing social organizations, institutions and means of communication that can be used to mobilize these communities for effective participation in the 2023 Population and Housing Census.

He called on the trainees to ensure that they pay maximum attention during the training to assimilate procedures to systematically undertake the exercise.