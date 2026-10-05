Social media celebrity Hauwa Mohammad, popularly known as Jaruma, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to include her in his campaign team for his social media strategy.

In a video posted on her TikTok page, Jaruma addressed President Tinubu, Minister of Works David Umahi, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, and the president’s son, Seyi Tinubu, claiming she was the original brain behind the proposal to recruit 4,000 social media influencers to counter negative online narratives.

Jaruma claimed she first pitched the strategy in 2023 and again in 2026, alleging that others presented the idea to government officials without giving her credit.

“I was the one who came up with that idea,” Jaruma said in the video. “They sold it to you without giving credit to the original, me. Now, Jaruma is the blueprint; it is her idea. She is the one who has broken it down and knows how it is going to be successful.”

She urged the administration to work directly with her to execute the plan, adding that those around the president have been using her past to discourage him from partnering with her.