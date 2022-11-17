The Jigawa State government has released the sum of N1.053 billion for the payment of gratuity, pension, death benefits and other related workers’ entitlements.

The executive secretary of the state and local government contributory pension board, Alhaji Kamilu Aliyu, stated this while briefing newsmen on the preparation to commence payment.

He noted that the last payment of N1,215,814,335 which was made in July this year was paid to 550 beneficiaries.

“The present payment will cover 475 workers who retired from service between September and November 2022, at the State, Local Government and the Local Education Authorities (LEAs).”

According to him, “136 of the beneficiaries were from state service, 125 from local government and 213 from LEAs.”

He said that N333, 537, 355. 39 million would be disbursed to 136 beneficiaries from the state service, and N176,543,773.89 million to 125 beneficiaries from local government service while 213 beneficiaries of the LEAs would receive N543,795,776.71.