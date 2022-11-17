Spokesperson, PDP Presidential Campaign Management Committee, Senator Dino Melaye has said the performance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, during his campaign in Jos, was an early warning signal that he isn’t fit to preside over Nigeria.

Melaye said Tinubu’s unsteady gaits to his incoherence and the unintended but welcome prayer for the PDP at the Jos rally, demonstrated another pattern of unfitness for the office he seeks to occupy.

He said electorates should use the period of campaign to mark the scripts of various candidates and their parties.

Melaye, in a statement, said “In disaster management, there are some principles. The first is early warning signs. The disaster that the unlikely presidency that the Tinubu ambition represents is laden with early warning signs, buttressed by his conduct and carriage. Nigeria can not afford to walk into disaster. The second principle in disaster management is disaster risk reduction. Again, Nigeria has a great chance now to avoid a repeat of the Buhari Presidency, who was largely an absentee President in and outside the county.

“The controversies surrounding the Tinubu persona are legion. His age is shrouded in mystery. His academic credentials are in debate. The records of his career are in dispute. The source of his wealth are in contention. The burden of crime hangs around his neck. If in the face of all these he has been getting away and some Nigerians want to contextualise all within human fraility, what about the personal failures he now markets around the country.”

“For a very long time Tinubu made the rest of Nigeria to believe that he is not only the conscience of Yorubas but he’s the numero uno of the South-West of Nigeria. Events in the last few weeks during which Tinubu had to wrestle to obtain the endorsement of Afenifere have shown that Tinubu has no political base, or has an an exaggerated claim to political leadership.”

“Trump was a man who lived in controversy all his life, but who through brinkmanship, deception and deployment of a huge financial asset hoodwinked Americans until they promoted him to his incompetence and unmitigated disaster. It will take decades if not centuries for America to clean the mess. Nigeria can be smarter by learning from the mistakes of the masters of democracy who were almost consumed by political indiscretion.

“Tinubu has shown in words, action and attitude that he constitutes a great danger to himself and a potential disaster to Nigeria. His unfitness manifests daily. Let us heed the early warning signs. Let us adopt a disaster reduction strategy.”