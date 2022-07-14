Governor of Jigawa State Muhammad Badaru Abubakar has directed the state Agricultural Supply Company (JASCO) to commence the sales of over 1,700,000 bags of fertiliser NPK to the farmers across the state.

The state deputy governor Alhaji Umar Namadi announced this when he received the emir of Dutse, Dr Nuhu Muhammadu Sanusi at Dutse Government House. He said the state government is committed to ensuring that farmers got the fertiliser on time and at affordable price this rainy season.

The deputy governor said the agricultural sector has received a boost as a result of various programmes and policies introduced by the government which has resulted to poverty reduction, jobs creation and food security in the state.

While shedding more lights on the sales of the fertiliser, the managing director of Jigawa Agricultural Supply Company, Alhaji Rabiu Khalid Maigatar, said they would sell one bag of NPK 20.10.10 for N15,000. He said they have already received the delivery of over 160 trucks which is equivalent to 4,500 metric tonnes of the commodities and distributed to over 45 stores across the state.