The Lagos State House of Assembly has denied unfounded reports making the rounds that the assembly has secretly passed a sharia law in a deal to get Northern support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to a statement signed by Hon. Setonji David, Chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Information, Security and Strategy, he said the reaction became necessary in order to set the record straight adding that this is a mere figment of the imagination of the writer and a total lie.

“No informed person should believe this lies against the Assembly that is above the common standard of excellence. The news is far from reality.

“Some people are just mischievous. Spreading all sorts of untrue stuff. Is it possible to pass a law under cover? The process of law making is universal and very open. You cannot pass a law without subjecting it to public hearing in Lagos State.

“We urged the residents of the state and Nigerians as a whole to take the peddlers of this unfounded report as illiterate, uninformed, and uneducated people who needed to be schooled about law making process”, Setonji said