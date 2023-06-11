Jombo Tasks Kabir On Good Governance In Kano

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sublime Industries Limited, Chief Kelvin Jombo has urged the Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf to pursue the course of good governance in the state.

Jumbo, who congratulated the governor over his inauguration, urged him to justify the trust reposed on him by the people of the state by delivering exceptional leadership.

Jombo, who stated this in his goodwill message to the governor described Abba Kabir Yusuf’s victory as special and a product of genuine yearning for change by the masses in Kano State.

It would be recalled that Abba Kabir was elected on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano where All Progressives Congress was the ruling party.

Jombo who is also the founder of a leading hospitality company in Lagos, Sublime Hotels and Suites, in a statement obtained by LEADERSHIP Sunday in Lagos lauded the people of Kano State for getting the leadership change they have yearned for in while.

He however, expressed confidence in the abilities of the newly elected governor to change the face of leadership in the state.