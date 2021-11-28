Gunmen who attacked the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Jos, Plateau State on Sunday evening are said to be currently trapped in the compound after security agents cordoned off the area when they were mobilised to assist security agents at the custodial centre.

According to a press release by director of press and public relations of corrections, Francis Enobore, the armed men with sophisticated weapons, stormed the Correctional Centre at about 1720hrs on Sunday, November 28, 2021.

They engaged the armed squad at the centre in a gun duel.

“The invaders were said to have arrived at the Custodial Center at about 1720hrs and immediately made for the main gate where they engaged the armed squad personnel in a gun battle before breaking into the yard.

“Although they gained entrance to the yard, they are however trapped within as men from sister security services were immediately mobilised to assist the armed guards to cordon the perimeter wall and the entire area.

“Reinforcement from the response squad of the Service has also been mobilised to the center.

“The situation is presently under control as the attackers firing power is being subdued by superior fire from a combined team of security agencies. Update will be made available as event unfolds,” the statement said.