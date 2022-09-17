Kebbi State commissioner of police, Ahmed Magaji Kontagora, has paid familiarisations tour to 18 of the 21 local government areas in the state to seek cooperation and support of council chairmen and community leaders to bring an end to banditry in the state.

In an interview with LEADERSHIP Weekend yesterday in Birnin Kebbi, the public relations officer of the command, SP Nafi’u Abubakar, said the commissioner had so far visited 18 councils and in almost all the areas he visited the leaders have assured of their maximum support and cooperation to discharge his responsibilities in the state.

Nafiu added that when the commissioner assumed duty he informed the command’s personnel of his readiness to flush out all forms of criminality and there was the need to tour all the local government areas.

“That’s why we embarked on this tour and out of the 21 only three remain which hopefully by next week we will complete,” he said.

In some areas the commissioner inspected offices of the command and interacted with officers in charge of the local government divisions, he added.