Yobe State:

Governor Mai Mala Buni also sought and won re-election in last Saturday’s election. He got his first mandate in 2019.

Road To Government House:

Buni, the APC candidate, scored 317,113 to defeat his closest rival, Sheriff Abdullahi of PDP who scored 104,259. For a state that has always been under the control of the APC (since its APP, ANPP days), it was quite a shock that PDP won the presidential election in the state, a situation which had some bookmakers projecting it might flip during the governorship poll. But that was not to be as Buni gave a commanding performance to retain his seat.

What To Expect:

“This administration will continue to promote transparency and accountability in governance to have value for money on all expenditures.

“We are a state with low revenue and in dire need of infrastructure and services, we have to use our resources judiciously and transparently to achieve our set targets to improve the lives of our people,”

.