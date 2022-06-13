Taraba State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and senator representing Taraba South at the National Assembly, Emmanuel Bwacha, has said Nigerians are yearning for good leadership but not religious coloration in the presidency.

Bwacha stated this yesterday during an interaction with journalists on the just-concluded presidential primary election of the APC and the clamour for the APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu to pick his running mate from either Christian or Muslim faith.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said what Nigerians were in dare need of was quality and result-driven leadership instead of religious coloration.

“I want to state here clear that what Nigerians want is good leadership, the religion we are bringing to bear into politics must de-emphasize, Nigerians are sick and tired of these sentiments.

“These people who always preach religion and insight others against others have ended up to become the biggest problem we have in this country, so let us focus on good leadership, let us focus on credible individuals that can put smiles on our faces rather than emphasizing on religion.

“If you find someone preaching religion, he is the same person you find at the back yard stealing your wealth, and is committing all forms of atrocities, so people must practise religion through practical living, it is not what you say, let your practical living reflect your religious ideas instead of using our lips to deceive people.

“It is only credible leadership that can address the insecurity in this country, and if we are serious in this, it should be shown in our decisions and policies we joined up to build our nation together.”

He expressed the hope that APC would win elections both at the national level and in the state.

Bwacha further called on his co-contestants in the state to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship, accept the outcome of the recent governorship primary election and form a formidable force to win the coming 2023 general elections across the state.