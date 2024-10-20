Advertisement

About 15 persons were killed in the Nibo community of Awka South local government area of Anambra State on Sunday.

The sad incident happened during the Onwa Asaa traditional festival of the town.

LEADERSHIP gathered that a gang of suspected cultists driving in a Lexus SUV stormed a restaurant in the community and opened fire at the youths gathered there enjoying themselves drinking and eating.

An eyewitness described the incident as “chaotic,” decrying that the assailants killed about 15 youths in the attack.

Though the source said nobody could immediately fathom the reason for the attack, it was suspected to be cult-related attack.

The incident occurred a few metres away from the Governor’s Lodge, located in the neighbouring Amawbia community.

The public relations officer of the State Police Command (PPRO), SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the attack, saying it was “cult-related”.

SP Ikenga said that the State’s Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Itam, has already deployed a team of Anti-Crime Police to restore peace and order in the area.

He also said in a statement that CP Itam has called on witnesses to volunteer information for necessary action.

“The Command is aware of a suspected cult-related clash today 20/10/2024 in Nibo, Awka South LG and the Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, has ordered immediate deployment of additional operatives to the area for necessary action.

“Preliminary reports of the incidents are still sketchy as the Command calls on the witnesses of this incident to volunteer information that will help to identify the perpetrators for possible arrest.

“He assured that information sent in this regard shall be treated with utmost confidentiality. You can call the Command Control Room at or the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO),” SP Ikenga stated.