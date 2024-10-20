Advertisement

The Imo State Police Command has dislodged suspected terrorists from their camp at Nempi, Oru West local government area of the State.

According to the Police Command’s Spokesperson, Henry Okoye, the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Command carried out the operation on Saturday, October 19, which led to the capture of 29 suspects which included 25 males and four females.

Okoye said the operation that led to the arrest of the suspects, who were alleged to be members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and it’s militia armed affiliate Eastern Security Network (ESN), was after the capture of one Anukuru Nnana Emmanuel in September, who in turn provided vital information for the operation.

The Police spokesman said: “The Imo State Police Command Anti-Kidnapping Unit on 19/10/2024 dislodged a suspected IPOB/ESN terrorist camp in Nempi, Oru West Local Government Area of the State, leading to the arrest of 29 suspects—25 males and 4 females—allegedly linked to the proscribed group.

“This operation was initiated following the apprehension of a key suspect, Anukuru Nnana Emmanuel, ‘m’, 25yrs, on September 15, 2024 in Mgbidi. His vital confessions enabled police operatives to locate and dismantle the camp.

“During the operation, several dangerous items were recovered, including 4 pump action guns, 2 locally made revolver, five locally made pistols, three AK-47 magazines, a Point of Sale (POS) machine, and 20 rounds of live cartridges, one white SUV and local bulletproof charms used by the criminal syndicate.

“Additionally, over 200,000 naira, allegedly extorted from kidnapping victims, was recovered. These findings underscore the persistent threat posed by these groups in the states.

“Investigation is ongoing , efforts are in progress to apprehend the manufacturers of the locally made guns

“The dislodgement of this camp is part of the Command’s ongoing efforts to combat violent crimes and restore peace within the state.”