At least two persons have been killed in a fatal road accident involving the convoy of Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State.

The accident happened on Friday night near a village called Jimkamshi, while the Governor and his entourage were heading to Kafur, his hometown, for Saturday’s governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

According to information gathered, those killed during the accident were police officers in the convoy, namely Kabir Adamu and Nura Safiyanu, while a few others sustained various degrees of injuries and now receiving treatment in an hospital.

Meanwhile, the State government was yet to make official statement regarding the accident as at the time of filing this report.