No fewer than three persons were injured when explosion occured during the governorship campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at Diobu, a densely populated area of Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital on Thursday.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the incident occured when three explosive devices, suspected to be dynamite, went off simultaneously, causing panic at the Ojukwu Field, venue of the APC rally for Port Harcourt City local government area.

The three injured persons, who were mostly women, were taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention while the campaign rally went on.

When contacted, publicity secretary of APC in the State, Darlington Nwauju, confirmed the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Rivers State Police Command was yet to issue any statement on the incident as at the time of filing the report.