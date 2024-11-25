At least, 32 persons have been reported killed in fresh attacks by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen in Azege settlement, Mbaya, Tombo Council Ward of Logo local government area of Benue State.

Residents of the community who spoke to our correspondent through telephone on condition of anonymity, said the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday.

A community leader in the area Chief Joseph Anawah, who also spoke to LEADERSHIP via telephone also informed that 32 corpses have been recovered from the nearby bushes while scores were still missing.

According to him, bandits suspected to come from Nasarawa State in their numbers, launched attack on Azege Village and its environs on Sunday morning, killing over 32 people including women and children.

He added that dead bodies were being recovered from surrounding bushes.

Anawah said the bandits numbering about 300 entered Azege community and were shooting sporadically at anyone in sight, saying it took the intervention of a military jet before the assailants dispersed.

The community leaders said residents were still combing surrounding bushes to search for those still missing.

He explained that by their appearance, the bandits were different through their looks, suspecting they were hired from neighbouring countries for the attack.

“The invaders operated for hours and fled before security personnel arrived at the scene,” the disclosed.

Anawah further described the attack as well-coordinated noting their arrival while opening fire on harmless villagers including women and children in their sleep.

When contacted via the telephone, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Catherine Anene confirmed the incident but said only five bodies were recovered at the scene.