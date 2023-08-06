The four-time African Champions in the FIBA Women’s Afrobasket, D’Tigress of Nigeria, have just arrived the country from Kigali, Rwanda, venue of the just-concluded 2023 Afrobasket Tournament.

The Team, which arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Sunday aboard Ethiopian Airlines flight, was received by officials of the Federal Ministry of Sports and Youth Development led by the Director, Federation, Elites and Athletes Department (FEAD), Dr Simon Ebhojiaye.

Recall that D’Tigress, after winning all their matches at the tournament to get to the final stage, defeated the Taranga Lioness of Senegal to clinch the Gold Medal at the GK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda on Saturday.

The Rena Wakama-led Team will later this Sunday be hosted to a light reception by the Ministry.