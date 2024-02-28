Bulk power supply flexibility and volume of power into Abuja has reduced by 250MW following destruction of Tower 70 along the Transmission Company of Nigeria’s 330kV Gwagwalada-Katampe Transmission line in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), which said the vandalised tower is now standing precariously on the ground, revealed that the incident occurred on Monday, February 26, 2024, at about 11.32pm.

According to a statement signed by the TCN General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, on Wednesday, a copy of which was sent to LEADERSHIP, at the said time of the incident, the Gwagwalada-Katampe Transmission line had tripped at Gwagwalada Transmission Substation and trial reclosure by TCN Operators failed, nessectating a physical patrol of the line.

“The TCN lines and patrol team discovered that the four (4) tower footings of Tower 70 were vandalized, destroying the tower legs and causing the tower to stand on the ground, supported by conductors.

“The incident has reduced bulk power supply flexibility and the volume of power into Abuja by 250MW,” Mbah stated.

Meanwhile, TCN has mobilised to the site of the incident and has commenced an emergency repair of the damaged tower and its associated equipment.

“We reiterate the need for vigilance in the fight against vandalism of power equipment. It is important that we report suspicious movements around all power equipment to security operatives or to the nearest TCN offices nationwide,” the TCN spokesperson added.