Suspected bandits reportedly abducted four rice farmers in Bokungi village of Edu local government area of Kwara State on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The abduction of the farmers at their farmlands in Bokungi occurred barely 24 hours after bandits numbering about 30 attacked worshippers at the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Eruku, Ekiti local government area.

Unconfirmed report claimed that two of the farmers were fatally shot by their abductors.

Advertisement

In the Eruku attack, no fewer than 38 members of the church were abducted while three worshipers were killed by the ravaging bandits who stormed the church during evening service.

It was gathered that the Bokungi incident occurred while the victims were working on their rice farms.

Sources said the bandits stormed the farmers’ farm as they were gathering their harvested rice and immediately whisked them away.

Although, the Kwara State Police Command has not confirmed the fresh abduction as at the time of filing this story, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq however made reference to the incident during a meeting with representatives of Eruku community and leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Ilorin.

“Today, (Thursday), I hosted a combined delegation of Eruku community in Ekiti Local Government and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on a courtesy visit to Ahmadu Bello House, following the recent unconscionable attack on the community, especially members of the Christ Apostolic Church.

“I’m equally saddened at the report of an attack on rice farmers in Bokungi area of Edu LGA. I wholly condemn these attacks. May God repose the souls of our compatriots that died in the incidents. I also pray that their families find the fortitude to bear the loss.”