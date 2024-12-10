In a significant political blow to the opposition Labour Party (LP), one of the members of the House of Representatives elected on its platform, Dalyop Chollom, has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, announced Chollom’s resignation from the LP during Tuesday’s plenary session, reading the letter in which the lawmaker cited ongoing political squabble within the party as the primary reason for his departure.

Chollom, who represents the Barkin Ladi/Riyom federal constituency of Plateau State, explained that his decision was driven by “the need for better representation” of his constituents.

LEADERSHIP reports that his defection followed a trend, as four other members of LP in the House of Representatives abandoned the party for the APC just last week.