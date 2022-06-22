The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, is currently meeting with Senators elected on the platform of the party.

Adamu, who arrived the National Assembly complex at about 2pm on Wednesday, was taken to the office of the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, before the commencement of the crucial meeting.

The Senate President earlier read a notice put forward by the Senate Deputy Majority Leader, Senator Robert Ajayi Boroffice, announcing the meeting slated for 2pm.

The meeting is currently ongoing at the Senate wing of the National Assembly complex behind closed-door.

Details Later….