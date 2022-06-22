An international non-governmental organisation, Female Entrepreneurship and Empowerment Network International (FEENI Network), has empowered over 100 girls in UEA Primary School, Wuse Zone 3 in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja

At the occasion at the school premises in Abuja, the Founder and International President of FEENI Network, Ms Anne-Marie Adanna Kanuh, said the gesture was part of the organization’s values of eradicating poverty among women and girl-child through the provision of skills acquisition, training, mentoring and women advocacy.

Ms Kanuh stated that the move was also to assist the girl-child and women in realising their dreams of changing their world by providing them with practical training needed to be self-reliant.

“In the spirit of this year’s International Children’s Day which was commemorated on the 1st of June, FEENI Network decided to use the opportunity to touch the lives of girl students in LEA Primary School, Wuse Zone 3, Abuja where we’ve come to empower the them through skills acquisition, arts and crafts as well as payment of PTA levies of some less privileged ones to enable them acquire formal education needed to combat and eradicate poverty in their lives as they pursue their career I’m life,” she stated.

According to her, FEENI Network was also planning to establish a Bank for women where they can have access to capital to finance their small-scale businesses without stress.

“As you all know that if you empower a woman, you are automatically empowering the society and that’s why FEENI Network is all out to eradicate poverty in the life of women and girl child in Nigeria,” Ms Anne-Marie Kanuh stressed.

The Founder and International President who expressed concern on the rate of poverty among Nigerian women, advising government at all levels to redouble their efforts on programmes that would improve the wellbeing of women and the girl-child in the country.

“Aside the skills acquisition and payment of PTA levies, we are also distributing toiletries, sanitary pads, tooth paste and brush as well as foods to the girls to further encourage them in view of their nature as girl child who may not have access to these basic needs,” she added.

Some of the schoolgirls, who could not hide their happiness, thanked FEENI Network for the skills acquisition and payment of their PTA levies.

They promised to put into practice what they have learnt from the skills acquisition in order to earn income during their free period after school hours.

In a remark, the Headmistress of the school, Mrs Fatima Omeri, commended FEENI Network for the gesture, which she noted would go a long way in assisting the girls in their education.

She, therefore, urged other corporate bodies and well-meaning Nigerians to emulate FEENI Network to ensure a better life for women and the girl-child in Nigeria.