The Yola Division of the Appeal Court in Adamawa State, has set aside the ruling of a Federal High Court sitting in Yola, which earlier nullified the candidature of Senator Aishatu Dahiru Binani as the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Adamawa State for the 2023 elections.

The appellate Court’s judgement delivered by a three-man Panel of Justices, namely Tani Yusuf Hassan, M.O. Bolaji and James Abodego, set aside the judgment of the Federal High Court, which earlier nullified the governorship primary election in the State, which produced Binani.

Earlier, the lower court had ruled that the party would have no candidate for the forthcoming 2023 governorship election in the State.

However, the Appeal Court while passing its judgement on Thursday ordered that the name of Senator Aishatu Dahiru Binani be submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) immediately.

A governorship aspirant, Nuhu Ribadu, had approached the lower court to seek the nullification of the exercise over alleged irregularities, to which the court ruled in his favour on October 14, 2022.

Mr Tomison Olugunorash, Counsel to Binani, said he appreciated the wisdom of the Justices for appreciating issues raised by appellant in the earlier judgement by the High Court.

This, he said, had elevated litigants in the judiciary.

“We are hopeful, Binani would reap the benefits of her nominations,” he said.

Barrister, Alhassan Sani, Counsel to Ribadu could not speak on the judgement when asked to comment on the development.

LEADERSHIP reports that Ribadu had asked the Court to disqualify Binani and declare him the governorship candidate of the APC in the State.