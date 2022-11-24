Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic and her hubby, Fidelis Anosike, will consummate their marriage on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at the iconic manor in North Yorkshire, England.

The couple made their engagement public on April 5, 2022 and exchanged vows in a traditional ceremony on April 19, 2022, at Rita’s late father’s compound in Aboh, Mbaise, Imo State, which also served as the residence of the community’s traditional ruler, Eze Marcellenus J.O Waturuocha.

The white wedding will take place at a 900-year-old Abbey with a distinctive past. It is planned to be a gorgeous weekend of activity.

It was gathered that Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw, Vicky Sogunro, and Olivia Waturuocha would be a part of the 47-year-old actress’ bridal train and TV host, Michelle Dede, serving as her chief maid of honour.

The guests have been told to dress in traditional black and white, even though it is unknown what the bride and her train would wear.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nollywood celebrities, including Chidi Mokeme, Ini Edo, Uche Jombo, Lily Afegbai, and other stars, were spotted dancing joyfully in their hotel rooms as they celebrated their colleague on her traditional wedding day.