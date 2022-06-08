Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, is currently having a closed-door meeting with governors elected on the platform of the party in Abuja.

The meeting started shortly after a former Lagos State governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, emerged the winner of the presidential primary election of the ruling APC for the 2023 general elections.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the meeting was not unconnected with the choice of a running mate for Atiku in the 2023 polls.

Governors present at the meeting include that of Rivers, Nyesom Wike; Bayelsa, Douye Diri; Benue, Samuel Ortom; Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal; Oyo, Seyi Makinde, and Bauchi, Bala Mohammed.

Details Later…