Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has congratulated the national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on clinching the presidential ticket of the party.

Abiodun, in a statement, personally issued by him in Abeokuta on Wednesday, said the emergence of Tinubu as the APC presidential flag-bearer for the 2023 general election was a good omen for the party and the country as a whole.

According to him, the victory showed that Asiwaju Tinubu is widely beloved and accepted within the country’s entire political spectrum, and shows his level of deep interactions and acceptance not only within the ruling APC but across Nigeria.

He said: “This victory indicates that Tinubu as a candidate is good for Nigeria, as it will foster unity, love and understanding amongstbNigerians. His electoral victory cut across all the six geopolitical zones; he had an impact in all the zones. He is the candidate to beat in the 2023 elections.”

Governor Abiodun noted that Tinubu’s extensive political experience and understanding of national politics will surely come in handy when he squares up against candidates from other political parties during the 2023 presidential election.

While saluting his tenacity, courage and resilience, Abiodun expressed confidence that Tinubu will further deepen the Nation’s democratic ethos and good governance that will enhance the welfare and wellbeing of Nigerians.

The governor also commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Working Commitee for providing the necessary leadership that made the presidential primary election a resounding success. Governor Abiodun further commended other aspirants for their remarkable sportsmanship which they displayed throughout the process.

Abiodun urged the leadership and members of the APC to work in unison with a view to ensuring victory in the general election next year.

“We are all winners and no one is a loser in this primary. We all should work together to take Nigeria to a higher pedestal,” the statement added.