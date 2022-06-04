A week after losing his bid to win the PDP presidential ticket, Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, has won his governorship reelection ticket on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor emerged as the governorship flagbearer of the PDP in the state after a fresh primary election was conducted on Saturday following the decision of the initial winner, Barrister Ibrahim Mohammed Kashim, to step down days ago.

“By the powers conferred on me by the constitution of the PDP, I hereby declare Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir as the winner of the PDP gubernatorial ticket for the 2023 general elections,” the returning officer of the primary election declared.

He said that though Bala Mohammed was the sole aspirant, he polled a total of 646 votes out of the 650 accredited delegates who voted.

In his victory speech, the elated governor thanked the Secretary to the State Government, Ibrahim Kashim, for his loyalty to him, and for deeming it fit that the governor deserves a second term.

He said he was aware that other political parties have elected their flagbearers and assured that he will play politics with fairness and carry everyone along.