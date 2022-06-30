Bandits have killed 11 security pperatives including Policemen and senior Military personnel in an attack on Ajata-Aboki of Gurmana Ward of Shiroro local government area of Niger State.

Sources told LEADERSHIP that they were killed around a mining site in the area that has large deposits of gold and gemstone on Wednesday afternoon.

The Co-convener, Concerned Shiroro Youths Of Niger State, Sani Abubakar Yusuf Kokki, confirmed the attack on the community, calling for more actions to curb the wave of renewed attacks by terrorists.

Meanwhile, the Niger State government has also confirmed the development, saying two Chinese nationals, among others, were kidnapped.

According to a statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs, Emmanuel Umar, a joint security team engaged the terrorists, “and there were yet to be determined number of casualties from both sides.”

A yet-to-be-ascertained number of workers in the mining site including two Chinese nationals were reportedly abducted.

“Security forces mobilised reinforcement for the manhunt of the remaining terrorists as some of them were neutralized and rescue of the injured victims including security personnel that sustained various degrees of injuries have been taken to a government medical facility in the state for treatment.

“While the Niger State Government commiserates with the heads of security agencies in the state and the families of the slain personnel, the state government assures that their sacrifices will not go in vain.

“The state government acknowledged all the efforts of the joint security operatives and that of the communities in the State towards taming the spate of insecurity in some parts of the state, hence, security personnel are enjoined not to be discouraged in discharging their sacred duties of protecting citizens against all forms of threats as government will continue to be steadfast in providing them with the needed support in all ramifications.

“His Excellency, Abubakar Sani Bello, the Governor of Niger State, has therefore directed that the security agencies should go all out to ensure the safe return of the kidnapped victims and make sure that none of the terrorists escape,” the government said.