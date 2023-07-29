JUST-IN: Bandits Kill JIBWIS Leader, Farmers, Kidnap 50 In Kaduna

The Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressives Union (BEPU) has disclosed the death of the Vice-Chairman of Jama’atul Izalatul Bid’ah Wa Iqamatus-Sunnah (JIBWIS), Birnin-Gwari Branch, Mal. Yakubu Muhammad Bugai and three other farmers who were killed by rampaging bandits who have been unleashing terror in the area with over 50 persons kidnapped in July alone.

The JIBWIS Leader, was shot on Wednesday at his farm located around Rema area and was later evaluated and taken to Jibril Mai-Gwari General Hospital after sustaining gunshots wounds on his abdomen and arm but passed on by 7:30am on Thursday.

Until his murder, Mal. Bugai was a strong pillar, pioneer member and also the Vice-Chairman of the Birnin-Gwari Orphans Foundation, which is an organization devoted to taking care of thousands of Orphans left behind by mostly victims of banditry in the security ravaged local government.

A statement issued by the BEPU Chairman, Ishaq Usman Kasai further disclosed that in another sad development, around Sabon-Layi, Kurgi, Yelwa, Tashan-Keji, Shiwaka, Unguwan Danfulani and many more rural Communities in Western part of Birnin-Gwari who are sharing boundaries with Kamuku and Kuyambana Forests, which are serving as hideouts of the Bandits, large number of locals were also kidnapped on their farms.

“The bandits also herd over people’s farms in those areas where in the Sabon-layi Community alone, more than 10 farms (especially those with grown up maize) have been cleared deliberately by the bandits’ cattle. Infact, the Bandits told the farmers to stop wasting their time going to farm in the area because even if they do, they will not allow them to harvest and may end up being killed or abducted.