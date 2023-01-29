President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Brig. Gen. Dogara Ahmed as the new Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Dogara will officially take over the scheme on Monday, January 30, 2023, from Christy Uba, who has piloted the affairs of the NYSC for about three months in acting capacity.

Uba, who’s the most senior director in the scheme, was appointed by the Presidency following the unceremonious removal of the former DG, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Fadah, over alleged incompetence and poor performance in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

On November 22, 2022, the NYSC announced the elevation of its Director, Information and Communications Technology, Christy Uba, as the acting Director-General.

NYSC Seeks Review Of Corps Members’ Allowances For Polls

ADVERTISEMENT

She made history as the first woman to be appointed to such position in NYSC since establishment of the scheme about 50 years ago.

The NYSC director of Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, had said the appointment followed the sacking of Brigadier Fadah as DG by the President Buhari.