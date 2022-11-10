A Federal High Court sitting in Jalingo, Taraba State, has sacked Senator Emmanuel Bwacha from his legislative seat, for defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bwacha is the Senator representing Taraba South at the National Assembly.

The Taraba State chapter of the PDP had since the defection of Bwacha from the party to APC, approached the court to declare the seat of the Senator vacant for dumping the party on which he was elected.

Justice Simon Amobeda in his ruling ordered Senator Bwacha to immediately vacate his seat in the Senate.