A 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck Malayer in the Hamedan province of western Iran on Monday, compounding the nation’s grief following the tragic death of President Ebrahim Raisi in an helicopter crash on Sunday.

The earthquake, reported by the Seismological Centre of the Geophysics Institute of the University of Tehran, occurred at 08:20:52 local time at a depth of 10km.

The tremor’s epicenter was located 9 kilometers from Samen, 18 kilometers from Malayer, and 18 kilometers from Oshtorinan. No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been made.

The seismic event comes just a day after President Raisi perished in a helicopter crash, an incident that has plunged the country into deep mourning. Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, declared a five-day period of national mourning to honour the late president and members of his entourage.

In a statement, Ayatollah Khamenei expressed his sorrow, saying, “I announce five days of public mourning and offer my condolences to the dear people of Iran. According to Article 131 of the Constitution, Mr. Mokhbar is in the position of managing the executive branch, and he is obliged to make arrangements with the heads of the legislative and judicial branches for the election of a new president within a maximum of fifty days.”

He further described President Raisi as “a sincere and valuable servant. For him, the goodness and satisfaction of the people, which indicates God’s satisfaction, was preferred over everything, so his annoyances from the ingratitude and taunts of some ill-wishers did not prevent him from working day and night to improve affairs.”