Hajiya Rahmatu Awwal Ibrahim, wife of the Emir of Suleja, Malam Muhammad Awwal Ibrahim, is dead.

Advertisement

Hajiya Rahmatu’s death was announced in a statement by Secretary to Niger State Government, Alhaji Abubakar Usman, who disclosed that the wife of the Emir died after a protracted illness.

“We received with deep sorrow the sad news of the passing of Hajiya Rahmatu Awwal Ibrahim, wife of the Sarkin Zazzau, Suleja, Malam Muhammad Awwal Ibrahim, the first civilian Governor of the State, after a protracted illness”.

Advertisement

In his condolence message on behalf of the Government and people of the State, the SSG expressed profound grief over the demise of the respected mother and community leader, describing her passing as a painful loss not only to the Suleja Emirate but to the entire State.

Alhaji Usman noted that the late Hajiya Rahmatu lived a life defined by compassion, service, humility and dedication to education, especially through her role as the Proprietress of Rahma School, Suleja, where she contributed tirelessly to the development of young minds and the growth of quality education in the Emirate and beyond.