The senior pastors of Dunamis international gospel centre in Abuja, Dr. Paul Enenche, and his wife Dr. Mrs Becky Enenche, has given out free welfare assistance to 5,000 people, including 540 widows at Christmas.

The charity outreach was conducted through the Dunamis Welfare Department of the church.

The senior pastor, Dunamis international gospel centre, Dr Paul Enenche, said; “Making a meaning is superior to making a living and making impact is superior to making income.”

Speaking at the Christmas communion service, Dr Enenche said; “In Jesus, you see God and man, perfect divinity.”

Speaking further, he said by the death of Christ is the demonstration of unconditional love” (John 3;16, Romans 5;5-8), adding that, “Someone should be able to learn that today, as our lives was bad, yet He sent His only begotten son to die for us.”

Speaking at the free welfare distribution exercise, Osinachi Egboga of the Welfare Department, said; “the sent man, our father, Dr Paul Enenche and his amiable wife our mother, Dr Mrs Becky Enenche, are both totally committed to the welfare of the people, this is like a heartbeat for them and they have done this over the years.”

Dr Mrs Josephine Ogazi, coordinator women of destiny group, Dunamis Church, on her part said; “Since 2011, he has been ministering to widows every Christmas and not only that, he also help them with school fees and empowerment,” she emphasized.

One of the beneficiaries, Augustina Nwazue, said; “I am very very happy, look at how everybody is carrying their gifts up and down, in this season, as they have blessed us, may God bless them tremendously as well and all the widows are praying for them always.”

Another beneficiary, Gift Ele Abah, said: “we appreciate our daddy and mummy because every time they care for us, they have not let us down.”

The beneficiaries were given food items and as well as other basic essentials for daily living.

More Photos Below: