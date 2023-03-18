A mysterious fire has gutted the popular Gamboru Market in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, Borno State, destroying goods worth millions of naira on election day.

Sources in the market said the fire began around 2:30pm on Saturday afternoon burning major areas where food items and perishable goods were displayed.

The sources added that security agents, most of them soldiers, have been deployed to the scene, to disperse massive intruders trooping to the scene.

“The fire broke out from timber and orange sellers’ sections,” the source said.

The Gamboru Market, which is the second largest market in Maiduguri after the burnt Monday Market, is popular market for foods and perishable goods.

Details Later…