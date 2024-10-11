The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) appeared to have split the party’s national leadership as members of the National Working Committee (NWC) have pronounced suspensions against themselves over alleged anti-party activities in the last 12 hours.

The suspension battle which seemed to have split the NWC, is between acting national chairman, Amb. Illiya Damagum, backed by the national secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, and the camp which has the national publicity secretary, Hon. Debo Ologungaba and the national legal adviser (NLA), Kamaldeen Adeyemi Ajibade, SAN.

Although hints of the split in the NWC have come to fore recently when each of the camps visited two prominent PDP governors who expressed divergent views on the party’s leadership.

The tussle for the soul of PDP took a sharp twist late Thursday as the Damagum leadership directed Ologunagba and Ajibade, SAN, to step aside from office.

The Damagum-led NWC, in a late night press statement, further said it has constituted a committee to investigate what it described as “issues raised against the officers in compliance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Party.”

This was contained in a statement signed by the national director of publicity, Adm. Chinwe I. Nnorom (Pst.), and issued around 10:10pm on behalf of the party’s NWC.

The sanction against the two national party officers came barely hours after the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) met and called for the review of the recent state congresses.

The BoT had also insisted that the National Executive Committee (NEC) must meet as scheduled on October 24 to deliberate on the crisis rocking the party, which includes the Rivers State chapter and the recent congresses.

The statement by the Damagum-led PDP read, “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) arising from its 593rd Meeting today, Thursday, October 10, 2024, has directed the National Publicity Secretary (NPS), Hon Debo Ologunagba and National Legal Adviser (NLA), Kamaldeen Adeyemi Ajibade, SAN, to step aside, respectively.

“As a result, the NWC constituted a committee to be chaired by the Deputy National Chairman (South) H.E. Amb. Taofeek Arapaja, to investigate the issues raised against the officers in compliance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Party.

“Following the NWC’s Decision, it directed their respective deputies (DNPS and DNLA) to assume office in acting capacity with effect from Friday, October 11, 2014, pending the conclusion of investigation by the Committee. The officers are:

“Ibrahim Abdullahi Manga, Esq, Acting National Publicity Secretary and Barr. Okechukwu Osuoha, Acting National Legal Adviser.”

“The NWC enjoins all leaders, critical stakeholders, teeming members and supporters of our great Party to remain focused and committed as it pilots the day-to-day affairs of the PDP for its greater good,” the statement signed by national director of publicity, added.

But, in a counter move, the national publicity secretary of PDP, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, released a statement in the wee hours of Friday, announcing the suspension of Damagum and the party’s national secretary, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, over alleged anti-party activities.

Ologunagba, in the press release, said the suspension of the top party executives was based on the decision of the party’s NWC. But it did not disclose those to act in the stead of the suspended persons.

His statement read, “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP has extensively considered the series of complaints raised against the Acting National Chairman, Amb. Illiya Damagum and National Secretary, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu particularly with regard to the letter addressed by them to the Court of Appeal in Appeal No:CA/PH/307/2024 against the Party’s position in the case involving the 27 former members of the Rivers State House of Assembly who vacated their seats upon decamping from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The NWC condemned this anti-party activity of the Acting National Chairman and the National Secretary which is in gross violation of the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017) and their Oath of Office.

“Consequently, the NWC, pursuant to Sections 57, 58 and 59 of the PDP Constitution, has suspended Amb. Illiya Damagum and Sen. Samuel Anyanwu as Acting National Chairman and National Secretary of the Party respectively and referred them to the National Disciplinary Committee for further action.

“In the meantime, the two officials are suspended from all meetings, activities and programs of the NWC pending the conclusion of investigation by the National Disciplinary Committee.”

Recall that the PDP Disciplinary Committee led by former minister of foreign affairs, Chief Tom Ikimi, recently declared that it was set to entertaining petitions, assuring that it would be fair, firm and transparent in its assignment.

Also, it would be recalled that recently, while the Damagum and some party officials met with Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Ologungaba and Ajibade, met with Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, who doubles as the chairman of the PDP Governors Forum.

After the separate meetings, while Makinde declared support for Damagum’s continued stay as acting chairman, Governor Mohammed noted that the acting national chairman had to vacate the seat for North-Central zone to occupy as designed by the party.