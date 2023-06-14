JUST-IN: Gbajabiamila Resigns From House Of Reps After 20 years

After 20-year sojourn in the House of Representatives, the immediate-past Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, has resigned his membership of the Green Chamber of the National Assembly.

Gbajabiamila, who was sworn-in as a member of the House for the 6th term on Tuesday, tendered his resignation letter to the new Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, at plenary on Wednesday.

In the letter, the one-time Majority Leader of the House said it was to enable him assume duty as the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu.

President Tinubu had on Friday, June 2, 2023 appointed Gbajabimila as his Chief of Staff at a meeting with Progressive Governors Forum (PGF).

Elected into the House to represent Surulere 1 Federal Constituency of Lagos State since 2003, the veteran lawmaker had variously served as Minority Whip, Minority Leader, Majority Leader and Speaker of the House.