OAU Honours Prof Adegbulugbe With Excellence Award

Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile-Ife in Osun State has selected the chief executive of Green Energy International Limited, Professor Anthony Adegbulugbe, for the first University Award of Excellence in Research Practice.

The prestigious award is given to an alumnus of the university with an outstanding record of knowledge-based accomplishment at global and national level.

Adegbulugbe was a contributor to Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPPC) Assessment Reports which won for the IPCC the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize along with former United States (US) Vice President Al Gore.

He studied electrical/electronics engineering at OAU and he graduated with a BSc. (Hon) with a Grade Point Average (GPA) of 5.0 on a scale of 5.0 in June 1976. He received a Doctor of Science degree in engineering in June 1981 from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. He was a recipient of the Doctorate Degree (Honoris Causa) from Afe Babalola University (ABUAD) in 2019.

By this award, Adegbulugbe will serve as a mentor for the about 200 best students across all departments of the university. In addition, he will serve as the face of academic and research excellence for the Institution for the next one year (2023/2024).

The vice chancellor of OAU, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire, in a statement commended Adegbulugbe for his outstanding contributions to the society and the energy sector in Nigeria in particular and globally.