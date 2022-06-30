Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has picked the Vice Chancellor of the Adamawa State University (ADSU), Prof. Kelatapwa Farauta, as his running mate for 2023 gubernatorial election.

The director-general, Media and Publicity to the governor, Solomon Kumangar, confirmed the development to LEADERSHIP in a telephone chat on Thursday.

Kumangar said, “It is confirmed that his Excellency, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has picked Prof. Farauta as his running mate.”

Prof. Farauta hails from Numan local government area of the State. She will replace Crowther Seth, who is from Lamurde local government area, both in the Southern senatorial zone of the state.

Farauta was Executive Secretary, Adamawa State Universal Basic Education Board (ADSUBEB) in 2014.

She was also the Commissioner for Education from 2015-2017 and subsequently appointed Vice Chancellor of the Adamawa State. University, Mubi.

She was once a lecturer at the Modibbo Adama University (M.A.U) Yola.

She holds B.sc (Agricultural Extension) from University of Nigeria Nsukka in 1989 and is married with children.