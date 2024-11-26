Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru has directed the indefinite suspension of the Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development and 3 months suspension of the Commissioner for Health over their alleged misconduct and dereliction of duties.

Also to proceed on a three-month suspension are the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, the Executive Secretaries of the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency and that of the Ebonyi State Health Insurance Agency.

Commissioner for Information and State Orientation in the state, Engr. Jude Okpor disclosed this on Tuesday while briefing journalists on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting held at the New Government House Abakaliki, the State capital on Monday.

“Following cases of gross misconduct and dereliction of duties by some government officials and matters related thereto, the Chairman of Council directed the indefinite suspension of the Honourable Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development and three (3) months suspension of the Honourable Commissioner for Health respectively.

“In view of the development, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Primary Health was directed to take charge of the ministry in the absence of the suspended Commissioner,” the Commissioner said.

He added that Governor Nwifuru further directed the suspended government officials to hand over all government properties in their possession including vehicles to the Secretary to the State Government on or before the close of work on Monday, November 25, 2024.

Okpor said the Council has also commenced ministerial debates and defence for the MDAs, marking the commencement of the processes preceding the official presentation of the 2025 budget proposal to the House of Assembly for statutory legislative consideration and approval.

The commissioner stated that the Council further approved the citizens’ budget participatory engagement which will take place on Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at Ecumenical Centre, Abakaliki by 10am.

He further stated that the state government has concluded plans for the State Broadcasting Corporation (EBBC) to become a Public Liability Company registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), adding that with the development, staff of the establishment who no longer fit into the new administrative and independent configuration of the outfits are to be posted to other MDAs where their services are needed to further their careers.

“After an exhaustive deliberation on the administrative status of the state-owned radio and television stations, the EBBC, the Council approved the ceding off of the Corporation to become an independent outfit.

“The implication of this is aimed at raising the productivity level of the corporation as well boosting accruable economic returns to the State Government. The same applies to the Ebonyi State Newspapers and Publishing Corporation, Nigerian Patriot,” he added.

The commissioner stressed also that the Council noted that this reform is not in any way tilting towards sacking any member of staff of the establishments, but sees this as a move to rejig the outfits towards making them fully independent, business-oriented and self-reliant.

He said the State Executive Council also directed the Head of Service to advertise for the positions of the Auditor General of the state and that of local government following existing vacancies.