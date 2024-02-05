Passengers travelling in two buses from the South-East part of the country to Abuja have been kidnapped in Inele-Eteke Ogugu new road in Kogi East senatorial district of Kogi State.

LEADERSHIP gathered on Monday that the buses, belonging to GIG and ABC transport companies, heading to Abuja, were hijacked by kidnappers on Saturday.

A source further discosed that the GIG bus had left Umuahia, Abia State, at 7:30am on Saturday en route Abuja.

According to the source, GIG company has contacted security services and they were tracking the vehicle to rescue the victims.

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Police Command has also confirmed the incident.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP William Ayah, in a statement issued on Monday and made available to our correspondent, stated that security members and local vigilantes and hunters had been mobilised to the bush in an effort to rescue the kidnap victims.

According to him, two buses were involved, but he can not say how many passengers were kidnapped during the incident.

He further disclosed that the Kogi State Commissioner of Police, CP Bethrand Onuoha, has deployed additional Tactical Squad consisting of Quick Response Unit, Police Mobile Force, Couter-Terrorism Unit, as well as conventional Police personnel to the area to continue with the bush combing and to ensure all victims were rescued unhurt.