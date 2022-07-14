Unknown gunmen have invaded the family residence of a former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmed Adamu Mu’azu, in his native Boto hometown of Tafawa Balewa local government area of Bauchi State, killing his 25-year-old nephew, Mu’azu Danladi, and kidnapping three other family members.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the gunmen killed Danladi after they attacked the family residence of the former governor of Bauchi State, targeting his children and grandchildren, who were on a visit to the community for Sallah celebrations, but could find any.

An eyewitness said the gunmen thereafter kidnapped a sister to the former PDP national chairman, Hajiya Asma’u Adamu, Malama Halima Abdullahi and one Nura.

A resident of Boto, Hashimu Abubakar, said that at the moment, the gunmen have not contacted the family to negotiate a ransom for the release of the abductees, adding that all the phones of the three kidnap victims were switched off.

“The gunmen came around 1am and went straight to the house where my brother used to sleep. They broke the gate and started asking him where the ex-governor’s children or grandchildren were. They searched the house but couldn’t find anyone, that was how they shot him in the head and abducted three family members,” he said.

The Bauchi State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), who confirmed the incident, said the police was working round the clock to rescue the abductees and bring the perpetrators to book.