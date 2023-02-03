Daredevil gunmen, on Thursday, shot dead Nnaemeka Ugboma, the chairman of Ejemekwuru Customary Court in Oguta local government area of Imo State.

An eyewitness told LEADERSHIP that the gunmen, who arrived on motorcycles, walked straight to the Customary Court while in session, dragged him out in the open, shot him and disappeared into the thin air.

The source, who pleaded anonymity, said: “The gunmen arrived on motorcycles, marched to his court and dragged him out despite the fact that he was sitting. They shot him, mounted their bikes and sped off while we all scampered to safety. Nobody hears a gunshot and stand to see the end.”

LEADERSHIP gathered that the late Judge was a 1991 Law graduate, who hailed from Nnebukwu community of Oguta local government area of the State.

A colleague of the deceased, Emperor Iwuala, in a terse statement on Friday confirmed the incident, saying: “My learned brother, His Worship, Nnaemeka Ugboma Chairman (Judge) Customary Court Ejemekwuru Oguta LGA Imo State was shot dead yesterday in court by yet-to-be identified persons. We are indeed in a perilous time.”

When contacted, the chairman of the Owerri Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ugochukwu Allinor, also confirmed the killing.

The Imo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Henry Okoye, however, told our Correspondent that he will respond shortly.