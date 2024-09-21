FREEE Recycle Limited, an integrated recycling and manufacturing company, as part of its mission of driving social impact through innovation and partnership, has delivered educational and training support for women and children in Oyo State.

The initiative, which was executed in partnership with Access Bank and Oyo State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, was part of FREEE Recycle’s 2024 Limited Partnership Series, designed to create sustainable social impact.

The partnership with Access Bank focused on addressing the shortage of footwear among public primary and secondary school students in Ibadan, Oyo State. The collaboration resulted in the production of over 4,500 sandals made from recycled tyres, which were distributed to schools, including Saviour Apostolic School and Salvation Army Primary School. This initiative not only provided essential footwear for the students but also contributed to improved school attendance, enhanced academic performance, and better health outcomes for the children.

In a similar effort, the FREEE Recycle partnership with the Oyo State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Inclusion produced and distributed 1,090 school bags to public schools across Ibadan. As part of the partnership, women from local government areas in Oyo State were trained and equipped with valuable entrepreneurship skills, giving them the tools to improve their livelihoods and support their families.

Managing Director at FREEE Recycle Limited, Ifedolapo Runsewe, stated that, “Our goal at FREEE Recycle is to create a future where sustainability and social impact go hand in hand. Through these partnerships, we’re not only turning waste into resources but also addressing critical needs in education and economic empowerment. By providing schoolchildren with essential items like footwear and bags, we’re improving their academic journey and well-being. Additionally, our women’s empowerment initiatives equip local entrepreneurs with skills that drive long-term growth, creating a ripple effect of positive change across communities. Sustainability and social impact must go hand in hand to build a resilient, thriving future.”

By integrating environmental responsibility with social impact initiatives, the company was driving meaningful change in local communities. The partnerships with Access Bank and the Oyo State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Inclusion highlighted the power of collaboration in addressing pressing challenges such as education and women’s empowerment.