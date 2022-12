The Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Max Airline, Alhaji Bashir Bara’u Mangal, is dead.

Bashir, the younger brother of business mogul and chairman of Max Air, Alhaji Dahiru Bara’u Mangal, died in the early hours of Friday, in Abuja after a brief illness.

The late CEO has been buried in Katsina on Friday according to Islamic rites.