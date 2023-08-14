JUST-IN: NAF Helicopter On Evacuation Mission Crashes In Niger 

A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helicopter has crashed near Chukuba village in Shiroro local government area of Niger State on Monday afternoon.

The helicopter was on its way to Kaduna from Niger State when it crashed.

It was not clear if there were casualties or survivors from the crash at the time of this report as NAF said efforts were ongoing to rescue the occupants of the helicopter.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Cdre Edward Gabkwet, in a statement, said the helicopter was on casualty evacuation mission before the crash around 1pm.

The statement reads, “a Nigerian Air Force MI-171 Helicopter on a casualty evacuation mission crashed today, 14 August 2023 at about 1.00pm near Chukuba Village in Niger State. The aircraft had departed Zungeru Primary School enroute Kaduna but was later discovered to have crashed near Chukuba Village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

“Efforts are currently ongoing to rescue the crew and passengers on board the helicopter, while preliminary investigations have commenced to determine the probable cause of the crash.”