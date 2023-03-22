The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is set to shut down all Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) offices nationwide over the inability of the apex bank to make cash available for Nigerians.

The protest, which is expected to start next week, followed the expiration of the seven-day ultimatum given to the federal government by the Congress, for the CBN and commercial banks in Nigeria to end the current cash crunch.

NLC national president, Comrade Joseph Ajaero, told journalists on Wednesday at a briefing in Abuja, that the decision was necessary after the ultimatum issued last week has ended.

The Labour leader assumed his new position as the national president at a time when Naira and fuel scarcity began to push Nigerians into hard times.

In his acceptance speech a month ago, Ajaero vowed to mobilise workers against the dual challenge of fuel and naira scarcity if the federal government fail to address the issues.

On Wednesday, the organised labour leader said the Congress would also direct its members to observe sit-at-home should the scarcity persist.