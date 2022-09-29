The Commandant-general of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr. Abubakar Ahmed Audi, has lost his first outrider in an accident in Asokoro District of Abuja.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the fatal accident, which claimed the life of the officer, ASC I, Dickson Dike, occurred at about 8pm on Tuesday night, while the CG was on his way back home.

According to sources, who witnessed the incident, the NSCDC officer in an attempt to clear the way for the Commandant-general’s motorcade, slipped and lost control of his bike and ran into a culvert where he died following severe head injury he sustained.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the fatal accident happened at an intersection close to the CG’s official residence, along Asokoro district extension.

An eyewitness told LEADERSHIP that the deceased officer attempted a stunt near a major intersection before the CG’s residence, just after attempting a U-turn to join the rest of the convoy but missed the brakes and ran into a concrete culvert while on high speed.

Dickson, an Enugu State-born officer, reportedly lost his mother six months ago and was just recovering from the pains of her demise when he also died on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Corps spokesman and director of Media and Public Relations, DCC Olusola, said the demise of the gallant, committed, jovial and very humble officer has thrown the Civil Defence family into deep mourning.

He said, “The entire management and staff of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) mourns a very gallant officer, ASC I Dickson Dike, the first outrider of the Corps. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” he stated.